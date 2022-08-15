StockNews.com Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

