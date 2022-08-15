StockNews.com Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

