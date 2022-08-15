StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.07. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

