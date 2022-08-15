StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.07. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.
Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support
In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Featured Stories
