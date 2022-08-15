Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.08 ($26.62).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting €18.14 ($18.51). The stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a one year high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,933,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

