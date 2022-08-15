Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.08 ($26.62).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.7 %

STVN opened at €18.22 ($18.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a one year high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,933,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

