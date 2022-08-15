Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $37,694.84 and $53,701.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

