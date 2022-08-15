Steem Dollars Price Tops $3.39 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00013636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00569389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00256552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003832 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,534,814 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

