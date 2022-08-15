Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $238.34. 45,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,801. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

