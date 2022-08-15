Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,160. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

