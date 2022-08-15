Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 708.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $257.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

