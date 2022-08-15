Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,895 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.75. 113,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

