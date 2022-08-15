Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.53. 55,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

