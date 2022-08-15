Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 174,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,743. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.