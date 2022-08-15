STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 37% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $87,572.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.