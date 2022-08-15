STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 37% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $87,572.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
