Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $201.25.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.