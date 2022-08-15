Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $463,055.80 and approximately $4,109.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065856 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.