Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Spok Price Performance
SPOK stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
