Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

SPOK stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Spok by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

