Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0728

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 897,344,727 coins and its circulating supply is 793,171,847 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

