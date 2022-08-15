SPINDLE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,029.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $257,270.95 and approximately $1,029.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,363.92 or 0.99933475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00227751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00139293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00261014 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00051797 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.