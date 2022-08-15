Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.95. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.75% and a negative net margin of 1,147.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

