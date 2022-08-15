Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $69.90. 1,023,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,103. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

