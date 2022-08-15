SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,048,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.71. 34,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

