SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

