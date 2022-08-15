SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Position Boosted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $52.21.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

