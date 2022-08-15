Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 326,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,648,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

