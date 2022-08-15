Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

