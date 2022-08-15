Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. 4,704,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,923. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.