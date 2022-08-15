Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.
LUV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. 4,704,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,923. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
