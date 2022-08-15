Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 13.3% Higher

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 120,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 90,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$44.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

