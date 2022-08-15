Smartshare (SSP) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,745.89 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

