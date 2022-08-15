SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
SMRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.59.
SmartRent Trading Down 11.0 %
NYSE:SMRT traded down 0.42 on Friday, hitting 3.40. 203,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.55 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,288 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,998,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,978 shares during the last quarter.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
