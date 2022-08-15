SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $4.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.90 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.59.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down 0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 3.38. 204,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.67. SmartRent has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, COO Demetrios Barnes sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.90, for a total value of 245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at 8,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares in the company, valued at 109,086,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,728.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 787,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

