Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 225,000 Shares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,964,646.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Sime Armoyan purchased 250,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$4.62. 469,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.48.
Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
