Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 225,000 Shares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,964,646.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Sime Armoyan purchased 250,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$4.62. 469,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.