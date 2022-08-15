SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $22.06

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 844 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
