SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $22.06

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 844 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 962,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,137,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 491,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,516,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.