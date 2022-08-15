SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 688,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,693.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,088. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM stock traded down $3.89 on Monday, reaching $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,065. SiTime has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.74.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.