SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

SRV.UN stock opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.17. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

