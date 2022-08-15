SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
SRV.UN stock opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.17. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.