Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,632. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

