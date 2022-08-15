Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,810 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,779,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,179,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 618,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,718,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

