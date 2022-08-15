Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $100.88. 111,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

