Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.51. 374,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,844,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

