Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.