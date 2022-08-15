Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $757,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $124.73. 1,219,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652,239. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.