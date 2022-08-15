Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 116,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,915,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $431.05. 231,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

