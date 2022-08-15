Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 3,274,966 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

