Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.02. 63,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,446. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

