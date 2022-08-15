SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.7 %

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. SIGNA Sports United has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

