Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.25

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
