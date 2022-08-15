Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.25

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.