Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Grows By 21.4%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Unum Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 66,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

