Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Rises By 18.1%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSSW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509. Springwater Special Situations has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

