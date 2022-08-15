Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Expands By 21.6%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,913,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

