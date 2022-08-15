Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Declines By 22.9%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 395,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $139,907.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,130.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock worth $1,056,202. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 6.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

